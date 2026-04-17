Hezbollah warns against 10-day Lebanon ceasefire terms

Shafaq News- Beirut

The recently announced ceasefire must apply to all Lebanese territories and include a halt to hostilities and restrictions on Israeli military movement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc (Loyalty to the Resistance) warned on Friday.

In a statement, the bloc stressed that Hezbollah's commitment to the ceasefire remains conditional on its comprehensive implementation, including border areas, and that it should pave the way for a full Israeli withdrawal. It also argued that the deal was reached primarily due to Iranian diplomatic pressure and contacts.

The bloc described the 10-day ceasefire as an attempt to pressure the Lebanese government and accelerate direct negotiations, warning that such steps “could carry dangerous consequences.” It accused Lebanese authorities of “conceding” to US and Israeli demands by entering direct negotiations without securing prior conditions such as a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from what it described as occupied territories, adding that “this approach was met with continued Israeli attacks.”

The statement also warned against “a gradual entrapment through Israeli negotiation tactics,” including informal contacts and gestures that could be used to exert political pressure, urging caution in any engagement with Israel.

Earlier, Hezbollah said it carried out 2,184 attacks using drones, rockets, artillery, and other weapons during the 45-day Israeli war on Lebanon, averaging 49 operations per day.