Iran reopens commercial Hormuz shipping after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Friday the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Araghchi said that commercial passage will stay open for “the remaining period” of the ceasefire, “in line with a coordinated plan as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

A renewable 10-day ceasefire took effect on April 17 at 21:00 GMT (midnight Beirut time) between Israel and Lebanon. According to the US State Department, the agreement is conditioned on progress in negotiations and Lebanon’s ability to assert control over armed groups, particularly Hezbollah. While Israel committed to halting offensive operations, it retained the right to respond to threats, and Lebanon pledged to prevent attacks from its territory.

However, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement that the halt in fighting in Lebanon forms part of broader understandings reached between Tehran and Washington through Pakistani mediation, adding that Iran has consistently pushed for such arrangements during talks with regional and international parties.