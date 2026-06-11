22 countries demand Iran halt attacks on foreign soil

Shafaq News- Washington

Twenty-two countries, led by the United States and including major European allies, demanded Thursday that Iran halt “the lethal plotting and other malign actions” in Europe, North America, and Australia, including those against Iranian dissidents, journalists, and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests.

In a joint statement, the countries called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organization, Quds Force, and Ministry of Intelligence and Security to “stop immediately" the attempts to “kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil,” which “undermines national sovereignty and international norms.”

The signatories also condemned the campaign of attacks across Europe claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), a group the statement said was supported by intermediaries linked to Iran, and included targets on Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests on European soil, adding that the signatory countries are resolved to undertake further measures to halt Iranian operations if they continue.

The joint declaration follows a predecessor statement issued in July 2025, signed by 14 countries, which similarly condemned Iranian intelligence operations targeting dissidents and Jewish citizens in Europe and North America.