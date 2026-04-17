Israel draws "Yellow Line" in Lebanon, bars return to 55 villages

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel's military established a designated operational zone inside Lebanon modeled on tactics used in Gaza, senior Israeli military commanders disclosed in a briefing on Friday, adding that the zone barred residents of 55 southern villages from returning to their homes.

The Israeli Radio broadcaster said Israeli forces continue, even during the ceasefire period, to clear militant infrastructure of Hezbollah elements and destroy villages located within the yellow line areas,” addding that remaining Hezbollah members within these areas, including fighters believed to be present in Bint Jbeil, have been told to “surrender, or the forces will eliminate them once their locations are identified.”

It also noted that Israeli military drones continue to operate over southern Lebanon to monitor and respond to potential threats as needed.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the fight against Hezbollah is not over, hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities with Lebanon.

The truce took effect yesterday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (21:00 GMT), following separate calls Trump held with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the arrangement, Israel retains the right to act against imminent or ongoing threats, while Lebanon is required to take steps to prevent attacks by Hezbollah and non-state armed groups.

Trump pledged that Israel would halt strikes on Lebanon, declaring such actions “prohibited,” as Washington would separately deal with Hezbollah “in an appropriate manner.”

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanese media reported continued Israeli attacks, including detonations in al-Khiyam and Bint Jbeil, shelling in Debbine, and increased drone activity over Rashaya and Mount Hermon. The Lebanese army reported no violations by Hezbollah since the truce began.