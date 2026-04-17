Trump: Iran to suspend nuclear program as ceasefire deal nears

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program “indefinitely,” as negotiations to end the war enter what he described as their final phase.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Trump stated that a deal is “nearly complete,” adding that most core issues with Tehran have been settled and an agreement could be finalized “very quickly.” He indicated that Iran is seeking direct talks, but said Washington has yet to designate the official who will lead the US delegation for the signing.

According to Axios, US and Iranian officials are expected to meet as early as this weekend to finalize a three-page framework aimed at ending the conflict, but multiple US officials familiar with the talks said disagreements persist on several critical points. One proposal under discussion includes a US move to release up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran relinquishing its stockpile of enriched uranium, alongside a moratorium on uranium enrichment.

Trump signaled, earlier today, that Iran would not regain access to its frozen assets under the current terms. He also emphasized that the United States would not lift its naval blockade before a final agreement is secured, while stressing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping.

Iran has not publicly confirmed any agreement to suspend its nuclear program. Still, Tehran announced it would allow passage through the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire, which is set to run through April 21.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears