Protest under “Law and Dignity” slogan launched in Damascus, tensions erupt

Shafaq News- Damascus

Dozens of protesters gathered on Friday in Damascus, under the slogan Law and Dignity, Shafaq News correspondent reported, while a counter-rally by government supporters took place at the same location.

Participants raised banners calling for improved living conditions and public services, the protection of rights and freedoms, and stricter rule of law. Their demands also included support for the agricultural and industrial sectors, combating corruption and poverty, and reinstating dismissed employees.

Counter-protesters accused demonstrators of links to remnants of the former regime, including claims of disloyalty.

Security forces deployed to separate opposing groups, while activists organizing the demonstration rejected what they described as accusations of treason, including claims linking them to the former government or other parties inside Syria.

In a statement published on the protest’s official page on Facebook, organizers said the demonstration was led by young Syrians inside the country and reflects their daily concerns, stressing that the movement is spontaneous, not tied to any external actors, and carries the slogans “Law and Dignity” and “We want to live.”