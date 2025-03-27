Israel claims deadly strike on senior Hezbollah commander

Israel claims deadly strike on senior Hezbollah commander
2025-03-27T11:57:27+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israel claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon that killed several people, including a senior Hezbollah commander.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X that fighter jets struck Ahmad Adnan Bajaja, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in the town of Dardghaya, accusing him of orchestrating attacks on Israeli forces and civilians.

“The military will persist in eliminating threats to Israel’s security,” Adraee asserted.

Hezbollah has not commented on Bajaja’s reported death or the latest strikes.

Lebanese authorities confirmed multiple Israeli attacks across the south. An airstrike on a vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, Nabatieh District, killed three civilians. Another strike in al-Dabash neighborhood, accompanied by artillery fire, caused no casualties.

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that a drone strike on the Maaroub–Dardghaya road in Tyre District killed one civilian.

The escalation follows a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in place since November 27. Lebanese officials say Israel has violated the truce more than 1,500 times, including targeted killings and strikes across southern, northern, and eastern Lebanon, while continuing to occupy five disputed positions.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon