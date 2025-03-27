Israel claims deadly strike on senior Hezbollah commander

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israel claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon that killed several people, including a senior Hezbollah commander.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on X that fighter jets struck Ahmad Adnan Bajaja, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in the town of Dardghaya, accusing him of orchestrating attacks on Israeli forces and civilians.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد كتيبة في "قوة الرضوان" التابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية🔸خلال الليلة الماضية، استهدفت طائرة لسلاح الجو وقضت على المخرب المدعو أحمد عدنان بجيجة وهو قائد كتيبة في قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابية في منطقة دردغيا بجنوب لبنان.🔸وقد روج… pic.twitter.com/4g6QfCSDzg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 27, 2025

“The military will persist in eliminating threats to Israel’s security,” Adraee asserted.

#عاجل 🔸 هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم عدد من عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي تم رصدهم ينقلون وسائل قتالية في منطقة يحمر في جنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 27, 2025

Hezbollah has not commented on Bajaja’s reported death or the latest strikes.

Lebanese authorities confirmed multiple Israeli attacks across the south. An airstrike on a vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, Nabatieh District, killed three civilians. Another strike in al-Dabash neighborhood, accompanied by artillery fire, caused no casualties.

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that a drone strike on the Maaroub–Dardghaya road in Tyre District killed one civilian.

The escalation follows a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in place since November 27. Lebanese officials say Israel has violated the truce more than 1,500 times, including targeted killings and strikes across southern, northern, and eastern Lebanon, while continuing to occupy five disputed positions.