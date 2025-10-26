Lebanon: 4 killed in Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – South Lebanon / Beqaa

Four Lebanese civilians were killed in four separate Israeli drone strikes on southern Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa region, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated on Saturday.

The strikes targeted the towns of Zoutr, Qlaileh, and Naqoura in southern Lebanon, and the town of Nabi Sheet in the Beqaa province.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli forces had killed what he described as a member of the Radwan Force, an elite unit within Hezbollah, in a strike on Qlaileh.

#عاجل 🔸 جيش الدفاع قضى على عنصر في قوة الخاصة لوحدة الرضوان في حزب الله الارهابي🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع مساء أمس في منطقة القليعة في جنوب لبنان وقضى على المدعو محمد أكرم عربية أحد عناصر القوة الخاصة في قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي. 🔸لقد دفع الإرهابي في الفترة الأخيرة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 26, 2025

This week has seen one of the most intense escalations in targeted Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with at least ten Lebanese nationals killed in daily airstrikes, according to Lebanese authorities.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz visited the Israel-Lebanon border alongside US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus,according to the Israeli Defence Ministry.

Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon and on Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a ceasefire agreement implemented on November 27, 2024. Its forces remain stationed at eight positions along the southern border.

The UN Human Rights Office has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports more than 285 fatalities and 630 wounded.