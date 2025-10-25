Israeli strike kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Jibsheet

One person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Jibsheet in southern Lebanon.

The country’s Health Ministry confirmed on Saturday the casualties shortly after reports of explosions across the Nabatieh region, including a separate strike on the nearby town of Harouf.

🔴 الغارة الإسرائيلية استهدفت آلية على طريق حاروف - جبشيت وسيارات الإسعاف تهرع إلى الموقع pic.twitter.com/aZIYkL8SG7 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) October 25, 2025

The Israeli army later identified the target as Zain al-Abideen Hussein Ftooni, describing him as a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and head of its anti-tank missile unit. Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Ftooni had been involved in “rebuilding Hezbollah’s infrastructure” in southern Lebanon, calling the attack part of efforts to eliminate “threats to Israel.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد في منظومة الصواريخ المضادة للدروع في وحدة قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله والذي كان يهم بمحاولات اعادة إعمار بنى تحتية إرهابية في جنوب لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة جبشيت في جنوب لبنان وقضى على الإرهابي المدعو زين العابدين حسين… pic.twitter.com/vLBUuh6IhG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 25, 2025

Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon and on Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a ceasefire agreement implemented on November 27, 2024. Its forces remain stationed at five positions along the southern border.

The UN Human Rights Office has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports more than 285 fatalities and 630 wounded.