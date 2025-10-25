Israeli strike kills one in southern Lebanon

2025-10-25T17:22:58+00:00

Shafaq News – Jibsheet

One person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Jibsheet in southern Lebanon.

The country’s Health Ministry confirmed on Saturday the casualties shortly after reports of explosions across the Nabatieh region, including a separate strike on the nearby town of Harouf.

The Israeli army later identified the target as Zain al-Abideen Hussein Ftooni, describing him as a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and head of its anti-tank missile unit. Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Ftooni had been involved in “rebuilding Hezbollah’s infrastructure” in southern Lebanon, calling the attack part of efforts to eliminate “threats to Israel.”

Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon and on Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a ceasefire agreement implemented on November 27, 2024. Its forces remain stationed at five positions along the southern border.

The UN Human Rights Office has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports more than 285 fatalities and 630 wounded.

