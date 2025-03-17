Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Three people were killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry’s emergency operations center reported that an Israeli strike on the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif in al-Nabatieh province resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli drone carried out the attack, firing a guided missile at a motorcycle carrying two individuals on a road in the Hay al-Baydar area of Yohmor al-Shaqif. “The strike hit the motorcycle directly, while a passing vehicle was also impacted by shrapnel, causing a fire. A nearby supermarket was damaged and set ablaze,” the agency added.

Rescue teams transported the injured, while Lebanon’s Civil Defense and the Islamic Health Authority worked to extinguish the fires.

#عاجل 🔸 هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل إرهابييْن من حزب الله الإرهابي عملا كعناصر استطلاع ووجّها عمليات إرهابية، في منطقة يحمر بجنوب لبنان. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 17, 2025

Earlier today, the Israeli military announced that it conducted airstrikes targeting a command post of the Radwan Force and additional structures used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated, "The presence of such terrorist infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," stressing that the military "will take action against it."

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on November 27, requiring Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days. The deadline was later extended to February 18, but Israel has yet to fully comply and remains stationed at five locations in southern Lebanon, with more than 1,500 Israeli violations have been recorded since then.