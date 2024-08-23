Six killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, including members of Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ On Friday, seven people, including a seven-year-old child and three Hezbollah members, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes and clashes in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations, including the villages of Aita al-Jabal, Mais al-Jabal, Tayr Harfa, and Aitaroun.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, an airstrike on Tayr Harfa resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Hezbollah confirmed in separate statements that the deceased included three of its members: Hassan Harkous, Kassem Harkous, and Akeel Gharib. A Hezbollah source told AFP that the fighters died in the strike on Tayr Harfa.

The Israeli Army reported that its forces had detected a "terrorist cell planning to launch rockets from Tayr Harfa towards Israel" and that an Israeli Air Force aircraft had "neutralized" the group.

In Aita al-Jabal, the Ministry of Health announced that "two individuals, including a seven-year-old child," were killed in a drone strike. The National News Agency reported that the "hostile drone" targeted a house in the town with "two guided missiles."

The Ministry of Health also reported two additional fatalities and three injuries in airstrikes on Aitaroun and Mais al-Jabal.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting surveillance equipment at the air operations unit headquarters in the Miron base, causing significant damage. The group also stated that it shelled Israeli troop positions near Tel al-Khazan and several military posts, including Al-Abbad, Al-Rahib, Rwaisat Al-Alam, and Al-Malikiya.

Israeli media outlets cited the Israeli Army as reporting that several rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Yir'on, a settlement near the Lebanese border in the Galilee Panhandle, though no injuries were reported. Channel 12 Israel also noted that an anti-tank missile hit the Miron airbase earlier in the day.

In response to the escalating conflict, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Israeli political party Yisrael Beiteinu, criticized the Israeli government for its handling of the northern border situation. Lieberman described the government's approach as a "loss of the north" and criticized its failure to address the threats posed by Hezbollah effectively.