Israel targets Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli military announced that it conducted airstrikes targeting a command post of the Radwan Force and additional structures used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated, "The presence of such terrorist infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," stressing that the military "will take action against it."

#عاجل 🔸أغار جيش الدفاع في الساعات الأخيرة على مقر قيادة تابع لقوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله بالإضافة الى مباني التي يستخدمها الحزب الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان. 🔸وجود بنى تحتية ارهابية من هذا النوع يشكل خرقًا فاضحًا للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان حيث لن يسمح جيش الدفاع بوجود أنشطة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 16, 2025

Hezbollah did not comment on the incident.

The Lebanese media also reported that Israeli forces breached Lebanese territory in the town of Aita al-Shaab, in the vicinity of Khallat Warda and Hadb Aita.

Yesterday, local sources in southern Lebanon reported that Israel launched five rounds of attacks within 24 hours, with the Ministry of Public Health confirming that two people were killed.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have violated its terms over 1,500 times through airstrikes, artillery shelling, overflights, and machine gun fire. It also continues to occupy five strategic hills with no declared timetable for withdrawal.