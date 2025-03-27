Israeli drone strike kills 3 in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, a town in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh province.

Local media reported the death of three people in the attack which was accompanied by artillery shelling on the area.

لبنان: مراسل الميادين: 3 شهداء من جراء استهداف الاحتلال لبلدة يحمر الشقيف جنوب البلاد — الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) March 27, 2025

The Israeli military confirmed targeting Hezbollah operatives in the region. Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that six Israeli artillery shells struck al-Dabash neighborhood of the town.

#عاجل 🔸 هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم عدد من عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي تم رصدهم ينقلون وسائل قتالية في منطقة يحمر في جنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 27, 2025

Israeli reconnaissance drones were also seen flying intensively over multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including Yohmor al-Shaqif, Arnoun, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Zawtar al-Gharbiya, Kfar Tibnit, the Khardali River, Taybeh, and Rabis Thalathin.

The strike comes days after a wave of Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Lebanese authorities reported that Israel has breached the ceasefire, which came into effect in November 2024, over 1,500 times, continuing to occupy five key Lebanese positions. In addition, Israel has been accused of carrying out several targeted assassination operations and airstrikes deep within Lebanese territory, spanning from the south to the north and the Beqaa Valley.