Iran threaten wider assault on Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Beirut

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters warned on Sunday to escalate into a "destructive" assault on Israel and its supporters if military operations in Lebanon are not halted.

“Iran had issued prior warnings that any expansion of Israeli strikes against Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) would trigger Iranian strikes on targets inside Israeli-occupied territory,” the command said, adding that Sunday's missile wave was a direct consequence of those strikes proceeding.

"The aggressors have received their response," said Mohsen Rezaei, senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warning that any further action would be met with “an incomparably more crushing response at significant cost.”

The IRGC's Aerospace Force commander, Majid Mousavi, described the third missile wave as the fulfillment of a specific prior commitment to strike Israel if Israeli forces attacked the Beirut suburbs. "The promise has been fulfilled."

An Israeli official cited by Axios said that Tel Aviv intends to retaliate for the Iranian attack, without specifying timing, targets, or scale. US President Donald Trump was separately briefed on the escalation.