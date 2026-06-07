IRGC targets Israeli airbase with ballistic missiles

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted Israel's Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the strike as retaliation for Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs.

In a statement, the group said the airbase was attacked because it was "the origin of these aggressions," referring to Israeli military operations that caused deaths and displacement in the Lebanese cities of Tyre and Nabatieh, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyeh).

The IRGC also accused Israel and the United States of violating a ceasefire that Iran said it had accepted on April 8, alleging continued attacks in Lebanon and strikes against Iranian interests in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean.

"Tonight's operation was a warning," the statement said, adding that any further attacks would lead to a broader response targeting "American-Zionist targets" across the region.

The statement ended by declaring that any future retaliation would be wider in scope if hostilities continue.

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