Iran launches missiles at Israel after threats over Beirut strike

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran launched four waves of missiles toward Israel on Sunday, sending residents into shelters across northern and central Israel after Tehran vowed to retaliate for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.

🚨 The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2026

Israel's Channel 12 reported that four Iranian missiles were intercepted, while local media said debris fell in the Tiberias area after the interceptions.

Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency later reported a second wave of missile launches toward Israel, a claim subsequently echoed by Israeli media reports.

Shortly afterward, the Israeli military announced it had detected a third and fourth wave of missile launches from Iran, indicating the attack was ongoing.

Israel's Channel 14 reported explosions in central Israel following the launches, while air raid sirens sounded in Haifa, Hadera, and parts of the Galilee, according to Israel's Home Front Command.

صفارات الإنذار تدوي مجدداً في مناطق واسعة شمال فلسطين المحـ.تلة — وكالة تسنيم للأنباء (@Tasnimarabic) June 7, 2026

The Israeli military also urged the public not to publish or share images and locations of missile impacts, citing security concerns. Israel's Education Ministry announced that schools across the country would remain closed on Monday amid the escalating security situation.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reacted to the attack by calling for a forceful response, declaring that "Tehran must burn tonight."

The exchange came after senior Iranian officials vowed a response to Israeli attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that Israeli strikes on the Lebanese capital's southern district "would not go unanswered."

"The occupied territories will be targeted if crimes in Beirut's southern suburbs continue to expand," the headquarters' commander said, urging Israel to halt attacks on southern Lebanon and Beirut.

Earlier today, Israel struck a “high-value” target in Beirut's southern suburb (Dahiyeh), claiming the attack as a response to Hezbollah firing rockets toward Israeli settlements.