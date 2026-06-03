Iran was ready to strike back if Israel attacked Beirut, Araghchi says

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed on Wednesday that Iran's armed forces were prepared to respond militarily against Israel if it carried out its threatened attack on Beirut and its southern suburbs, warning that such a move would have reignited the war.

"We informed all parties that if Beirut were attacked, we would not tolerate it," Araghchi said in an interview with the Lebanese television network Al Mayadeen, claiming that the United States ultimately prevented the Israeli strike after pressure and diplomatic contacts involving Iran and several regional countries. He also credited Hezbollah's capabilities with helping deter escalation.

🔷عندما وصل الأمر إلى قوات الكيان الصهيوني بأن تهاجم الضاحية الجنوبية اتخذنا موقفاً قاطعاً، والقوات المسلحة استعدت للرد.🔷 منذ أيام تنتهك "إسرائيل" وقف إطلاق النار بين #إيران وأميركا وفي لبنان لكن هذا الانتهاك قوبل برد من #حزب_الله.#حوار_خاص مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس… pic.twitter.com/jk7DdYsoZp — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) June 3, 2026

The foreign minister stressed that Iran does not view developments in Lebanon separately from its confrontation with the United States and Israel, arguing that a ceasefire should apply across all fronts allied with Tehran. He added that ending the conflict would require an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized expanded military operations and strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, the first such directive since the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire reached in April. In response, Iran warned that the collapse of the Lebanon ceasefire will have consequences extending well beyond the region.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump alleged that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks, adding that he had held a "very productive" conversation with Netanyahu on the matter.