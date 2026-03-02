Iran claims strike on Netanyahu’s office

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s armed forces targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the location of Air Force Commander Tomer Bar in “surprise” attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday.

In a statement, the IRGC described the operation as “precise” and carried out using Khyber missiles. It did not disclose the extent of the damage or confirm the fate of those targeted.

No official Israeli statement has been released regarding the claim.

The remarks came on the third day of the US–Israeli military operation against Iran, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The deadliest reported incident occurred in Minab, southeastern Iran, where a strike on a girls’ elementary school killed at least 148 people and injured 95. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.