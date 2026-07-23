Fire breaks out at Kirkuk air base

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A fire broke out Thursday inside Kirkuk Air Base in northern Iraq, and civil defense crews were dispatched to contain the blaze, according to a source in the Kirkuk Civil Defense Directorate.

The fire started within the base near the Kirkuk Police Academy, and firefighting teams began extinguishing operations immediately. Specialized units are working to assess the extent of the damage, the source added.

The cause has not been determined.

Kirkuk Air Base, formerly known as K-1 Base, is located 15 kilometers northwest of the city of Kirkuk. It houses Iraqi Air Force squadrons and is run entirely by the Iraqi Army.