Iraq’s Iran imports drop 55% in Q1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s imports from Iran fell nearly 55% in the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion, down from $5.1 billion during the same period last year, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration’s (IRICA) data.

Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons remained the largest import category at $351 million, followed by iron and non-alloy steel bars and wire ($159M), fresh apples, pears, and quinces ($78M), ceramic tiles ($77M), plastic household and kitchenware ($60M), and polyethylene polymers ($59M), alongside primary iron and steel products and other industrial and food commodities.