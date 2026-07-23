Baghdad records six suicides in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Four suicides were recorded in Baghdad on Thursday, bringing the total in the Iraqi capital to six over the preceding 24 hours, a security source told Shafaq News.

The first case involved a man born in 2006 who died at his home in Shaala, southwest Baghdad. Preliminary information indicates he had been in poor mental health and suffered from epilepsy.

A second man died at his home in the Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad. The source cited his mental health condition.

In a third case, a woman was seriously injured in an attempt on her life at a relative's home in Hamidiya, east of Baghdad. Preliminary information links the attempt to her separation from her husband.

A fourth man died at his home in Zaafaraniya, southeast of Baghdad. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances.

The two earlier cases were recorded Wednesday. One involved a member of the unit assigned to guard Abu Ghraib prison. The second involved a student who died at his home in the Muaqeen area of Kamaliya, following exam results, according to preliminary information.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides nationwide in the first half of 2026, according to figures released by the Interior Ministry. A 2025 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the country records an average of 55 to 70 suicides per month, with cases rising from roughly 1,100 in 2022 to about 1,300 in 2023 and nearing 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases