Iraqi security service member found dead in apparent suicide

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A member of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service died by suicide inside his home in western Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The serviceman was on leave at the time he took his own life. The motive remains unknown.

A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs put the national monthly average of suicide cases at between 55 and 70. Iraq recorded about 1,100 cases in 2022, rising to around 1,300 in 2023 and approaching 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases