Pezeshkian: Iraq-Iran ties cannot be broken

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called ties with Iraq “unbreakable,” reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to expanding strategic cooperation ahead of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s upcoming visit to Iran.

Receiving the credentials of Iraq’s new ambassador to Tehran, Yasser Al-Hajjaj, Pezeshkian stressed that bilateral ties extend beyond conventional neighborly relations, drawing strength from a shared history, culture, religion, civilization, and common interests. “The relationship between the two countries cannot be broken by any factor or border,” he remarked, adding that closer regional integration, particularly among Islamic countries, would advance peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable development.

He pointed to opportunities to broaden cooperation in the economy, trade, science, technology, culture, politics, and people-to-people contacts, labeling the close bond between the two nations as “an irreplaceable asset” for strengthening regional solidarity.

Read more: Iraq's Al-Zaidi rebalances Iran ties

Before departing, Al-Zaidi wrote on X that talks with senior Iranian officials would cover bilateral relations, regional developments, and efforts to “consolidate security and stability.” Iraq’s approach toward Iran, he noted, is guided by respect for sovereignty and shared interests.

Today, we are heading to Tehran on an official visit. We will meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and ongoing efforts to consolidate security and stability across the… — علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) July 23, 2026

A government source previously told Shafaq News that the agenda will also include discussions on easing tensions between Tehran and Washington, securing continued Iranian natural gas supplies for Iraq’s power sector, and advancing investment projects.

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