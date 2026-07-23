Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran for energy, regional talks

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad (Updated at 13:11)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in Tehran on Thursday for a two-day official visit centered on energy, regional developments, and bilateral cooperation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed Al-Zaidi during an official reception ceremony at Saadabad Palace in the Iranian capital.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد علي فالح الزيدي يعقد في طهران لقاءً ثنائياً مع رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية السيد مسعود بزشكيان. pic.twitter.com/5pNDyX4MC3 — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 23, 2026

Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said on Wednesday that discussions with Iranian officials would cover energy and agriculture, while a government source previously told Shafaq News the agenda also includes ensuring continued Iranian natural gas supplies for Iraq’s power sector, advancing investment projects, and easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Read more: Iraq's mediation bid between Washington and Tehran

After Tehran, Al-Zaidi is scheduled to travel to Turkiye and Saudi Arabia as part of a broader regional diplomatic tour.

The trip follows his five-day stay in the United States, the first since taking office, where he led a high-level delegation in talks on investment, oil exports, production capacity, refining, and a wider economic partnership.

Read more: PM Middle East tour targets oil export alternatives for Iraq