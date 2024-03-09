Iraq expands cooperation with Tehran to replicate its health policy

Shafaq News / Iraq is following Iran's lead in expanding healthcare facilities to provide essential medical services to its citizens, according to Hani Musa Badr Al-Aqabi, the Iraqi Deputy Health Minister.

According to the Tehran Times, Al-Aqabi made these remarks during a meeting with Health Minister Bahram Einollahi in Tehran on the sidelines of the first International Family Health Congress held on March 5-6.

"Public health and family health are paramount concerns for the Iraqi Health Ministry, and we aim to leverage Iran's experiences in these areas," Al-Aqabi stated, as reported by IRNA.

Expressing readiness for joint production of medicines and medical equipment, Al-Aqabi highlighted the familiarity of many Iraqi doctors and citizens with Iranian medications for treatment.

"We have signed memorandums of understanding with Iran's Ministry of Health regarding pharmaceutical production, health tourism, and technology transfer. We anticipate witnessing significant achievements in these fields soon," Al-Aqabi added.

In response, Einollahi emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in health tourism, medicine, medical equipment, and healthcare services.

"We stand ready to share our expertise in healthcare, including public health coverage, with Iraq's Ministry of Health," Einollahi affirmed.

The relationship between the two nations, particularly in healthcare, including medicine and medical equipment, has seen improvement.

"Iran is prepared for joint pharmaceutical production and export of medical equipment, as well as implementing a joint family health program with Iraq's Ministry of Health," Einollahi elaborated.

He also announced the upcoming dispatch of the first health attaché to Iraq, aimed at further enhancing health ties between the two countries.

Iraq is actively seeking to strengthen its cooperation with Iran in the healthcare sector. On January 19, the Iraqi cultural and academic advisor in Tehran emphasized the need for expanding health and medical collaboration with Iran.

"We are pleased with the memorandums of understanding signed between Iran's Ministry of Health and Iraq's ministries of health and higher education. We aim to broaden cooperation across all sectors," stated Yasser Abdulzahra during a meeting with Health Minister Bahram Einollahi in Tehran.

Einollahi reiterated Iran's commitment to unlimited cooperation with Iraq in healthcare, extending the interactions to include Syria and Lebanon. He expressed Iran's readiness to provide academic and short-term training courses, aiming to meet Iraq's healthcare needs comprehensively, including specialist and subspecialist training programs, as cited by the Tehran Times.