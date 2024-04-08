Iraq among top destinations of Iranian travelers on Nowroz

Shafaq News/ The CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) on Monday said that the most popular destinations for Iranian travelers during the Nowruz holidays were Iraq, Turkey, and Dubai.

Saeed Chelandari told a press conference that "the situation was different at IKA this year. The number of passengers increasing by 31% and the number of flights by 25% compared to the same period last year."

"A total of 3,994 flights were operated from this airport, and 625,725 people were transported on these flights," he elaborated.

"The most common foreign destinations during Nowruz were Turkey, Dubai, and Iraq," he said. "26% of the flights were to Turkey with 939 flights, 14% to Dubai, and 13% to Iraq."

The Nowruz holiday is the Iranian New Year, and it is the most important holiday in Iran. It is a time for family gatherings, feasting, and travel.