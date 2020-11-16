Report

Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey since 2015

Date: 2020-11-16T09:30:55+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Monday, that the Iraqis came in the first place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey during October 2020.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Iraq

909

2

Iran

849

3

Russia

400

4

Afghanistan

225

5

Kazakhstan

213

 

Turkish interior ministry said, Iraq is topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Istanbul

2458

2

Antalya

928

3

Ankara

347

4

Yalova

187

5

Bursa

186

 

