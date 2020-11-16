Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey since 2015

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Monday, that the Iraqis came in the first place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey during October 2020.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking Country Number of purchased houses 1 Iraq 909 2 Iran 849 3 Russia 400 4 Afghanistan 225 5 Kazakhstan 213

Turkish interior ministry said, Iraq is topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.