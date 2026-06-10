Iraqi premier to offer 500K bpd oil export plan during US visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is expected to propose increasing Iraq’s oil exports to the United States to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in exchange for strategic cooperation with major American companies during his upcoming visit to Washington, a government source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Zaidi will present a package of proposals focused on addressing chronic challenges, including electricity shortages and constraints facing the industrial and agricultural sectors. The plan envisions the involvement of leading US firms under clearly defined financial and implementation frameworks.

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Revenue generated from the additional exports, the source added, would be allocated to programs intended to strengthen economic activity, public services, and tourism.

Any agreements resulting from the discussions would require approval from Iraq's political stakeholders, according to the source.

The prime minister had announced plans on June 6 to travel to Washington with a delegation of Iraqi business leaders to explore opportunities for bilateral investment, without specifying a date. The visit would be Al-Zaidi’s first official trip abroad since taking office on May 1.

US President Donald Trump extended the invitation during an April 30 phone call, expressing interest in expanding ties between the two countries across multiple fields.

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