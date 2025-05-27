Iraq ships +5M barrels of oil to US in February

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 5 million barrels of crude oil and oil derivatives to the United States in February 2025, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Tuesday.

According to EIA data, the total volume reached 5.427 million barrels—down from 7.136 million in January—including 4.446 million barrels of crude oil and 981,000 barrels of petroleum derivatives, primarily non-condensate oils.

Iraqi oil exports to the US have seen a notable increase in recent years, according to official data, with some months reaching record-high volumes, partly due to Iraq’s growing production capacity.