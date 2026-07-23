Iraq names new head of special division

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi on Thursday assigned Brig. Gen. Osama Saad Hassan to head the elite Special Division, an informed security source told Shafaq News.

The decision is part of a broader reshuffle of senior military and security posts ordered by Al-Zaidi, the source said, without providing further details.

Hassan replaces Lt. Gen. Mohammed Qasim Al-Fahd, who recently assumed leadership of the Federal Police after overseeing the Special Division responsible for protecting key sites in Baghdad, including the Green Zone, sovereign institutions, government facilities, and senior state officials.

An official statement is expected shortly.