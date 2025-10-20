Mark Savaya: Who is Trump’s third Special Envoy to Iraq?

Shafaq News

US President Donald Trump has appointed Iraqi Chaldean-born businessman Mark Savaya as his special envoy to Iraq, a move that has sparked attention in both Baghdad and Erbil.

Lacking prior government experience, Savaya’s elevation signals a sharp political shift and underscores Trump’s renewed focus on Iraq, making him the third to formally hold the role after Paul Bremer and Brett McGurk—key figures in post-2003 reconstruction and the anti-ISIS effort.

From Detroit Businessman to Trump Insider

Savaya, widely recognized for his loyalty to Trump and his social media presence, frequently shares photos from the Oval Office with political and celebrity figures.

In a post on X, he expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to strengthen the US–Iraq partnership under Trump’s leadership.

I am deeply humbled, honored and grateful to President Donald J. Trump for appointing me as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq.I am committed to strengthening the U.S.–Iraq partnership under President Trump’s leadership and guidance.Thank you, Mr. President. 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/NdLq3BGmNC — Mark Savaya (@Mark_Savaya) October 20, 2025

Operating out of Detroit, Savaya built grassroots political influence among Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan and maintains deep ties to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, powering Trump’s resurgence.

Scrutiny Over Cannabis Business

The appointment has reignited scrutiny over Savaya’s business background, particularly his role in founding Leaf and Bud, a Detroit-based cannabis dispensary chain criticized for racy advertising—including billboards reading, “Come get it. Free weed.”

Following public backlash, city officials imposed tighter restrictions on cannabis marketing, while The Independent reported that two of Savaya’s locations were shut down earlier this year and his name was removed from the company’s website.

In a 2020 interview, Savaya outlined his goal to control the cannabis supply chain “from seed to sale,” claiming it would ensure product quality and transparency.

While Trump has historically taken a hard stance on drug use, he has recently supported Florida’s 2024 marijuana legalization referendum, even as he continues to oppose trafficking and large-scale distribution.

He also defended his pick, describing Savaya as someone with “a deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship” and personal connections that would “help advance the interests of the American people.”

Praise From Former Hostage

Savaya’s appointment earned praise from Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who credited him on X with helping secure her release after more than two years in captivity by the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

“Congratulations to Mark Savaya for this important appointment,” she wrote, adding that he was instrumental in her freedom after 903 days without concessions or deals.

Congratulations to Mark Savaya for this important appointment. Mark played an instrumental role in setting me free after 903 days in captivity by Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia serving Iran, without anything given in return.This is terrible news for anyone serving Iran's… pic.twitter.com/AyO9Jh47y6 — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) October 19, 2025

Responding to concerns about potential pressure from pro-Iran forces, Tsurkov replied, “That’s impossible. He is strongly opposed to the militias.”