US taps Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appointed Michigan businessman Mark Savaya as special envoy to Iraq, describing him as a figure with valuable regional connections.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, praised Savaya’s understanding of Iraq-US relations and recalled his role in mobilizing Muslim-American voters during his presidential campaign in Michigan.

Savaya, a Detroit-based entrepreneur, is the founder of Leaf & Bud, a cannabis company that distributes both medical and recreational marijuana. He is described as a “massive Trump guy” who contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the president’s 2020 campaign.