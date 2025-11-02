Mark Savaya begins role as Special Envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News – Washington

US Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya officially assumed his duties on Sunday, following his appointment by President Donald Trump.

Posting on X, he stated, “Because of the great leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Iraq is now back. I am on the job.”

BECAUSE OF THE GREAT LEADERSHIP OF PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP, IRAQ IS NOW BACK. I AM ON THE JOB..LET'S MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/rxlGHqlgOL — Mark Savaya (@Mark_Savaya) November 2, 2025

Trump appointed Savaya as special envoy to Iraq in October. He is the third American to hold this position since 2003, following Paul Bremer and Brett McGurk.

Read more: Mark Savaya: Who is Trump’s third Special Envoy to Iraq?