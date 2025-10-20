Iran-backed bloc: US Envoy appointment to Iraq a “Normal Step"

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Update at 16:48)

Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political forces, said on Monday that the appointment of a special envoy by the US President to Iraq is a “normal step” to follow up on joint issues between the two countries.

Imran al-Karkoushi, a member of the Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News, “regarding the appointment of a US presidential envoy to Iraq, we are waiting for the stance of the Iraqi government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This step reflects Washington’s interest in strengthening and improving relations with Iraq.”

He added that the bloc will issue its official opinion once the government clarifies its position, emphasizing that the move “does not constitute interference in Iraq’s internal affairs or the imposition of US guardianship.”

“This comes within the framework of coordination between the two countries on important files,” al-Karkoushi said, explaining that the envoy’s role is “to follow up on issues of mutual concern through a special mandate rather than routine diplomatic channels. This is normal and poses no problem.”

