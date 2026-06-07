Syria closes southern air corridors following Iran-Israel escalation
2026-06-07T20:55:34+00:00
Shafaq News- Damascus
Syria closed its southern air corridors and suspended all operations at Damascus International Airport until Monday morning amid escalating regional tensions, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday.
Earlier today, Iraq closed its airspace to all flights for 72 hours, while Iran announced the closure of its western airspace after launching four missile waves toward northern Israel after Tehran threatened retaliation over Israeli military operations in Lebanon.