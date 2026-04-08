Iraq casualties: Over 100 killed in 40 days as US-Iran ceasefire took effect

Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 100 people have been killed across Iraq in the 40 days since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, according to data compiled by Shafaq News from field and security sources, as well as statements issued by the factions themselves.

With no official casualty breakdown released, civilian deaths in particular remain impossible to verify, and Shafaq News was unable to confirm individual civilian deaths tied to specific incidents independently.

Popular Mobilization Forces

The PMF —a state-sanctioned umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions formally integrated into Iraq's security structure— has sustained the heaviest losses, based on statements issued by the PMF itself and sources who spoke to Shafaq News. US airstrikes targeting PMF units killed about 80 fighters and wounded about 200 others across approximately 77 documented strikes. The deadliest single incident struck a PMF position at Habbaniyah Base in Al-Anbar province, killing operations commander Saad Dawi and 14 fighters. Additional strikes killed fighters in Kirkuk, Diyala, Baghdad, Basra, Nineveh, and Saladin.

Iraqi Army

Seven Iraqi servicemen were killed, and 13 others were wounded when a strike hit a military medical facility and an engineering unit at Habbaniyah Base on March 25, Iraq's Ministry of Defense confirmed. A separate incident in the desert corridor between Karbala and Najaf killed one soldier and wounded two others when a military patrol came under aerial fire during a reconnaissance mission.

Kurdish Peshmerga

The most serious single strike on Kurdistan Region forces hit Peshmerga positions in Soran, Erbil province, on March 24, killing six fighters and wounding more than 20 others. The Kurdistan Regional Government attributed the attack to Iran. A security officer was also killed in an attack targeting Erbil International Airport on March 8.

Police

At least three police officers were killed in drone strikes in Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

Foreign Nationals On Iraqi Soil

One French soldier was killed and six others wounded in a drone attack in the Makhmour area of Iraqi Kurdistan, where French forces were conducting counterterrorism training. Six US service members died when a military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12. One foreign crew member was also killed in an attack targeting tankers near an Iraqi port.

All figures in this report are based on data gathered by Shafaq News from field and security sources, as well as statements issued by the factions themselves. No official casualty breakdown has been issued by the Iraqi federal government or the Kurdistan Regional Government.