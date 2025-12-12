Flood kills six across Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Heavy rain and flash floods have killed six people and injured two others across multiple provinces in Iraq over the past three days, the state-run INA agency reported on Friday.

Citing a source at the Ministry of Health’s Directorate of Operations and Emergency Medical Services, INA confirmed two deaths and one injury in Kirkuk, two fatalities in Dhi Qar, and one injury each in Wasit, Al-Diwaniyah, and Najaf.

According to the outlet, Civil Defense teams evacuated 30 staff members trapped inside a primary healthcare center in Daquq, Kirkuk, as floodwaters rose. The casualties resulted from drowning, electrocution, and building collapses linked to the severe weather.

A powerful storm system has swept across Iraq in recent days—from Nineveh and the Kurdistan Region to the central and southern provinces—flooding roads, shutting down water facilities, and causing widespread disruption.

