Iraq's farmlands and marshes revived by recent heavy rainfall

Shafaq News/ Heavy rainfall across Iraq in recent days has significantly boosted the country’s water reserves, with the Ministry of Water Resources announcing a 200 million cubic meter increase in stored water across dams, reservoirs, and Lake Tharthar.

The ministry said in a statement that the rainfall provided a full irrigation cycle for farmlands, orchards, and marshlands, particularly in areas such as Jabayish, the Central Marshes, and Abu Khsaf in Hawizeh Marsh, which have suffered from prolonged drought in recent years. “This development will help strengthen water reserves and secure supplies for agriculture, industry, and household consumption,” the ministry stated, stressing the need to continue improving water infrastructure and efficiency to mitigate potential shortages in the future.

In Al-Anbar, western Iraq, water levels rose noticeably in Haditha Lake and Ramadi Barrage following days of heavy rain. The province’s Water Resources Directorate reported that substantial volumes of water were directed towards the Al-Warar regulator and then into Lake Habbaniyah for storage ahead of the summer season.

Environmental expert Ahmed al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News that the rainfall presents a major opportunity to enhance Iraq’s strategic water reserves and support long-term water security. “Effectively channeling rainwater and floodwaters can bolster reserves and mitigate drought risks,” he said.

Al-Dulaimi stressed that while diverting excess water to Lake Habbaniyah is a positive step, maximizing benefits requires sustainable agricultural projects that utilize stored water. “Authorities must also establish additional reservoirs and flood control structures in vulnerable areas to prevent wastage and ensure year-round water availability,” he added.

Despite the benefits, al-Dulaimi warned that inadequate infrastructure in some regions hinders efficient water utilization. He urged authorities to modernize water transport networks and construct additional rainwater harvesting dams to capitalize on seasonal rainfall.

The expert also called for a coordinated effort between government agencies, local authorities, environmental experts, and the private sector to develop a comprehensive water management strategy. “A well-planned approach to rainwater harvesting and flood control will strengthen Iraq’s water security and reduce the impact of climate change on the country’s natural resources,” he said.