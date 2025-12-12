Google unveils revamped Gemini Deep Research

Shafaq News

Google released a redesigned version of its Gemini Deep Research tool, expanding its capabilities beyond report generation and allowing developers to integrate its research functions directly into their own applications, TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the updated tool is built on Google’s latest foundation model, Gemini 3 Pro, and is designed to operate as an advanced research agent capable of processing large volumes of information and handling extended context prompts. The new version is accessible through Google’s Interactions API, which aims to give developers greater control as AI systems move toward more autonomous, agent-based use.

TechCrunch said Google positions the new Deep Research agent as suitable for complex tasks such as corporate due diligence, financial analysis, and drug safety research, reflecting a shift toward AI systems that perform sustained, multi-step reasoning rather than simple query responses.

