Google enhances the video-watching experience with a "pinch to zoom" feature

Shafaq News/ Internet search giant "Google" is reportedly rolling out new features for "Google Photos" users that will enhance the video viewing experience on the app.

According to a report by "GSM Arena", some users have started seeing features like zoom and pan while watching a video through Google Photos app.

As per the report, the app has enabled users to double-tap to zoom any video and a second double-tap brings back the zoomed-out view. Additionally, the app has also enabled pinch to zoom and even focus on a specific area.