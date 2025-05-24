New life for ancient rivers: Iraq's water initiative gains UN acclaim

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani unveiled a regional initiative to protect the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, as Iraq faces one of its most critical water crises in decades.

Speaking at the 5th Baghdad International Water Conference, held on Saturday under the theme Water and Technology: Partnership for Development, al-Sudani outlined a strategy focused on joint water management, modernized irrigation, and cross-border cooperation.

“We live through economic, social, and security challenges, all of which depend on the availability of water,” al-Sudani said. “This is not just an infrastructure issue—it touches every part of life and demands collective responsibility.”

The initiative drew praise from Marco Arcieri, president of the UN-affiliated International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), who commended Iraq’s historic leadership in water systems.

“Iraq has always been a pioneer in water management,” Arcieri said. “With today’s technologies and regional collaboration, it can lead once again.”

He emphasized that global partners are actively supporting Iraq in deploying advanced technologies to bolster water and food security.

Iraq’s water supply has been shrinking rapidly. Flows from the Tigris and Euphrates—its main water sources—have dropped by up to 40% due to upstream dams, climate change, and prolonged droughts, leading to shrinking reservoirs, dying farmlands, polluted water, and the growing displacement of rural communities.

Supporting the prime minister’s call, Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab described Iraq as one of the most water-stressed nations in the world, grappling with “complex and overlapping challenges.”

“The biggest threat isn’t just water scarcity—it’s the lack of cooperation,” Diab said, urging neighboring countries to engage in joint river basin management.

Diab also noted that Iraq is pursuing a plan to improve water governance and align with sustainable development goals.

Speaking on behalf of President Abdul Latif Rashid, Presidential Advisor Mohammed Amin underscored Iraq’s downstream vulnerability in both river basins, calling for a binding agreement with Turkiye to secure a fair water share.

“This is not a temporary challenge—it is a national crisis,” Amin said, adding that climate change and unregulated water usage are accelerating the problem.