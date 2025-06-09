Al-Anbar’s energy boost: Iraqi PM fast-tracks Akkas Gas Project

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered, on Monday, the immediate acceleration of the Akkas gas field to power al-Anbar’s 1,600-megawatt station, pledging federal backing to upgrade the province’s energy sector and close service gaps.

The directive followed an unannounced visit to al-Anbar, where al-Sudani met tribal leaders at the guesthouse of Sheikh Hamid Turki al-Shawkah, head of the Tribal Sheikhs Council and chief of the Al-Bu Dhiyab tribe.

According to the PM’s media office, he described al-Anbar as rich in potential, confirming funding for stalled and new projects. “Gas investment in Anbar [al-Anbar] is among the government’s top priorities,” he remarked, confirming orders to expedite the Akkas project.

He also referenced broader reforms, including the Development Road project and initiatives to address water scarcity.

However, the visit drew criticism from within al-Anbar. A source in the provincial council, speaking anonymously, told Shafaq News that the trip bypassed local protocols and excluded official coordination. “There was no provincial flag. It wasn’t treated as a formal visit.”

The source also flagged al-Sudani’s meetings with Hamid al-Hayis and Arkan Altarmoz, outspoken critics of the local administration, as a possible move to reshape the province’s political landscape and marginalize the elected council.