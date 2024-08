Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil surged with a hovering in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed by $0.80 to $75.84, while Basrah Medium also rose by $0.80 to $78.96.

In global markets, Brent crude futures inched down $0.40, or 0.1%, to $76.77 a barrel by 0035 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $73.39 a barrel, down $0.13, or 0.2%.