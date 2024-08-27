Basrah crude climb more than 2$ with global oil price stabilization

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil surged with a pause in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged higher by $2.10 to $74.57, and Basrah Medium also dropped by $2.10 to $77.57.

Oil prices paused recent gains and traded within a range on Tuesday, following a more than 7% surge over the previous three sessions.

By 0630 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $81.46 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures had dropped 6 cents to $77.36 a barrel.