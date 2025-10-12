Iraq, Turkiye near water agreement in the driest year since 92 years

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraq has formally requested an increase in water releases from Turkiye for the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, aiming to secure an additional one billion cubic meters over the next two months, Iraq’s Minister of Water Resources revealed on Sunday.

During an official visit to Ankara, Minister Aoun Dhiab Abdullah explained that the proposal call for increasing water releases by 500 cubic meters per second for both the Tigris and Euphrates rivers throughout October and November.

"The Iraqi delegation delivered a detailed presentation on the country’s water conditions and the severe challenges facing the sector," Dhiab stated, noting that 2025 is shaping up to be the driest year in Iraq since 1933.

According to the minister, Turkiye expressed willingness to support Iraq despite facing its own drought-related pressures. “As a downstream country, Iraq is more vulnerable to these conditions, and Turkiye showed an understanding of that.”

The two sides also reached an initial agreement on a draft water cooperation framework, which is expected to be signed in Baghdad. The deal includes plans to implement irrigation and water harvesting projects, as well as dam construction, in coordination with major Turkish companies.

Dhiab called the meeting as a part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop fair and sustainable management of shared water resources.