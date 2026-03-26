Tehran responds to US proposal, sets terms for ending war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has formally sent its response to a 15-point US proposal through intermediaries and is now awaiting the other side’s reply, an informed source told Tasnim News Agency on Thursday.

The source said Tehran’s response requires an end to “aggression and assassination,” the establishment of “concrete” measures to prevent renewed war, and clearly defined, guaranteed compensation and reparations. It also calls for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities across all fronts, covering all “resistance groups” involved in the conflict.

Iran, according to the source, reaffirmed that its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is a “natural and legal right,” while stressing the need for enforceable guarantees to ensure the other side fulfills its commitments. These conditions, he added, are separate from demands previously presented during talks in Geneva held shortly before the March escalation involving the United States and Israel.

The source further described Washington’s stated pursuit of negotiations as a “third deception project,” alleging that the United States is seeking to project a peace-oriented image, contain global oil prices, and gain time to prepare for possible military action in southern Iran, potentially involving a ground incursion. It added that Tehran’s doubts about US intentions have deepened, arguing that past negotiations coincided with military escalation.

International reports indicated that Iran had been reviewing a US proposal addressing its nuclear program, missile activities, and support for allied groups, which was delivered via Pakistan. US President Donald Trump said his envoys held discussions with a senior Iranian leadership figure and agreed on several points, claiming Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal after being militarily “obliterated.” Iran denied that any negotiations had taken place, describing such reports as “fake news” aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.