Washington confirms ongoing contacts with Tehran

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House said on Wednesday that Iran has not rejected a US proposal to end the war, affirming that contacts between the two sides are still underway.

Speaking at a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cautioned against reporting based on unverified details, stressing that the administration had not formally confirmed a widely circulated framework. She noted that while some elements may reflect reality, other claims were “not entirely factual.”

Leavitt also rejected suggestions of a shift in Washington’s negotiating approach, emphasizing that Vice President JD Vance has consistently played a central role in President Donald Trump’s national security team. Her remarks came amid reports that Vance could take a leading role in potential talks, as Iranian officials reportedly declined to engage with US envoy Steve Witkoff or Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On the military front, Leavitt described US operations as a “resounding military triumph,” saying more than 9,000 targets had been struck and Iran’s missile and drone attacks reduced by about 90%. She added that US forces destroyed 140 Iranian naval vessels, including nearly 50 mine-layers.

Trump, she said, remains open to diplomacy and has engaged in “constructive discussions” that contributed to postponing planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, but warned that failure by Tehran to “accept the reality of the current moment” could prompt further escalation, with the president prepared “to unleash hell.”

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran’s initial response to the US proposal to end the war was “not positive,” though it remains under review, adding that Iran conveyed its position to Washington through Pakistan.

Trump previously said his envoys had held talks with a senior Iranian leadership figure and agreed on several points, while Axios reported that Washington is in contact with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as part of efforts to explore de-escalation, including attempts to arrange a meeting in Pakistan involving Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner. Ghalibaf, however, denied that any negotiations had taken place, describing such reports as “fake news” aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, a senior political and security official outlined five conditions for any ceasefire: halting attacks and targeted killings, securing guarantees against renewed conflict, establishing compensation through an enforceable international mechanism, advancing a comprehensive regional settlement, and recognizing Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.