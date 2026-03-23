Iran’s Ghalibaf denies any negotiations with the US

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied on Monday that any negotiations have taken place with the United States, describing such reports as fake news aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.

In a post on X, he wrote, “No negotiations have been held with the United States,” noting that “Fake news is being used to manipulate financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which the United States and Israel are entangled.”

مردم ما خواهان تنبیه کامل و پشیمان کنندهٔ متجاوزان هستند.همهٔ مسئولین تا رسیدن به این هدف پشت سر رهبر و مردم خود محکم ایستاده اند. هیچ مذاکره ای با آمریکا انجام نشده است. فیک نیوزها برای دستکاری بازارهای مالی و نفتی و فرار از باتلاقی است که امریکا و اسرائیل درآن گیر افتاده‌اند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

This follows US President Donald Trump's remarks that his envoys had held talks with a senior Iranian leadership official and claimed that the parties had agreed on several points. Axios reported that the United States is in communication with Ghalibaf as part of efforts to explore a path toward de-escalation with Tehran. The outlet cited US sources as saying there are attempts to arrange a meeting this week in Pakistan, bringing together Ghalibaf and several American officials, including US vice President J.D. Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.