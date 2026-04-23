Trump orders US Navy to eliminate any boat laying mines in Hormuz

aaShafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” any boat caught putting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US mine sweepers are clearing the Strait right now, adding, “I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!”

Earlier, the Washington Post reported, “Pentagon told Congress that clearing the mines out of the strait could take six months.” US Central Command said it forced 31 vessels to “turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran.”