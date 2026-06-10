Russian Embassy accuses foreign actors of undermining Iraq ties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Russia considers Iraq a key partner, but foreign countries are attempting to hinder ties between the two nations, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq stated on Wednesday.

During a ceremony hosted by the Russian Embassy marking the 81st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Elbrus Kutrashev noted that Iraq still "prefers Russian weapons," adding that Russian companies had established a strong reputation as reliable partners in developing Iraq's energy sector.

Moscow had made significant efforts to support Iraq's recovery and independence following the political change in 2003, following the fall of the Al-Ba'ath regime, according to Kutrashev.

Read more: How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis

He also pointed out that Russia had fought alongside Iraq against ISIS and had consistently called for respect for Iraq's sovereignty and non-interference.